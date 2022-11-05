LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 400,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,692. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

