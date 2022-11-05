Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. 1,546,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.