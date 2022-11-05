Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. 1,546,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

