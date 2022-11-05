Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,374. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

