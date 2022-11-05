Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Hits $5.70 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.70 billion and approximately $1.63 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,635.50 or 0.07686441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.40 or 0.31410006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012268 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,684,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,680,358.1541897 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,645.56941791 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,503,359.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.