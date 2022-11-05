Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 2,415,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

