Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.29.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.51 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

