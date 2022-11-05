Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.33. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

LECO stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $23,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.