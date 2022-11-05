Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 176.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

