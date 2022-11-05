Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11, reports. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
See Also
