Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11, reports. The company had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

