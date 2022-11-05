Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.87 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $142.97 million and $5.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006777 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,876,755 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

