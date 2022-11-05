Litecoin (LTC) Trading 24.3% Higher This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.95 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $69.23 or 0.00323691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020415 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019305 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,543,519 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.