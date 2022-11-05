Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

LYV traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

