LooksRare One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.88 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $112.16 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

