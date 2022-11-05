Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,526 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

