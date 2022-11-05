Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.04

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.04 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 109.25 ($1.26). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.27), with a volume of 422,648 shares trading hands.

Lowland Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £302.61 million and a PE ratio of 933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.31.

Lowland Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

