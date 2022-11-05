Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

LFT stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

