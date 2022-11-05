Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

