LUXO (LUXO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $6,810.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.14 or 0.31431030 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012272 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

