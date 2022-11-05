Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $648,626.00

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $36.05 million and $648,626.00 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

