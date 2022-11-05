Macquarie Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.19.

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 100,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

