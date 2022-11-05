Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 81,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

