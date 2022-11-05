Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 81,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
