Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
MGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 81,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
