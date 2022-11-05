Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 81,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

