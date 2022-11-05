Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.44 and last traded at 2.44. 172,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,502,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.35.
Magic Empire Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.19.
About Magic Empire Global
Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
