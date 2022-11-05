Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.