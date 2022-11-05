MagnetGold Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,835.00 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $171.13 million and approximately $2,835.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

