Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $374.84 million and approximately $155,834.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00254041 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005669 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $263,764.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

