Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.00 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.