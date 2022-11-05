Mammoth Trading Down 88% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 88% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $601.98 million and $14,939.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,305.89 or 0.99992764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00049291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00251770 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.08783982 USD and is down -23.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,261.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars.

