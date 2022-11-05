Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. 298,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,434. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $187.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

