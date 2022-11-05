Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 382.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 2,748,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

