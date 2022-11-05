Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.