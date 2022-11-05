Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $131.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $117.65 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

