Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $135.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPC. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

