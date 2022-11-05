Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.03. 857,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.