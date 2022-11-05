Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.47 on Friday, hitting $325.57. 992,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $308.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

