Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,159. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.