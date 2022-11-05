Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,395,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 554,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,599. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

