Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 315.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,787.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ IMCV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.