Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.21. 748,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,048. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.77.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

