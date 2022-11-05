Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $11.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.93. 2,948,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,542. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

