Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 14,218,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485,331. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

