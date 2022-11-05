Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $178.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

