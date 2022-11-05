Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,533,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,171,740. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.