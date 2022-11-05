Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.28. 269,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.