Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

