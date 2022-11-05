Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of MPX stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
