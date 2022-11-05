MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.
MarineMax Price Performance
NYSE HZO opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $794,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
