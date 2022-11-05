Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 268750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

