Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

