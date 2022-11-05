Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

