Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.10. 421,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Matson has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $971,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

